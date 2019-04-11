Man pleads to rape counts, area couple to identity fraud

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 12 people, including a Rockford couple facing racketeering and identity theft-related charges and a Van Wert man accused of rape and other sex-related charges, were arraigned on indictments handed down by the Van Wert County Grand Jury during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Carolyn Searles, 58, of Rockford, pleaded not guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree; eight counts of tampering with records and one count of complicity in identity fraud, all felonies of the third degree, as well as one count of obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 25.

Tommy Searles, 56, also of Rockford, entered not guilty pleas to one count of engaging in a pattern of illegal activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of identity fraud, nine counts of tampering with records, and one count of having weapons under disability, all felonies of the third degree; and one count of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. April 25.

James Yates, 33, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of rape, each a felony of the first degree, one count of sexual battery, a second-degree felony; and four counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, each a felony of the third degree. He was ordered held on a $500,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Corey Wright, 19, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. Wright was ordered released on a surety bond, after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. April 24.

Dana Treesh, 36, of Latty, entered a not guilty plea to one count of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and Treesh will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 1.

Crystal Wills, 38, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree, and one second-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. May 1.

Ernest Vasconcellos, 50, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. May 1.

Sonny Boy Raines III, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of retaliation, each a felony of the third degree. He was ordered held on a 100,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. May 25.

Johnathan Coyne, 31, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of assault, a felony of the fourth degree; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the first degree. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Coyne will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. April 25.

Daniel Huber, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. May 1.

Keri Koesters, 32, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to three counts of trafficking in heroin, all felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. May 1.

Randy Michaelson Jr., 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. May 1.

Two people were sentenced in Common Pleas Court.

Lester Sulfridge Jr., 60, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on a third-degree felony charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. This was Sulfridge’s eighth OVI offense. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Sulfridge credit for 39 days already served and also suspended his driver’s license for life.

Timothy Lakey, 36, of Bluffton, Indiana, was sentenced to 41 days in jail, with credit for 41 days already served, and fined $250, on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Three people also appeared in court for probation and bond violation hearings.

Bryan Lynch, 27, of Paulding, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to three years of community control, starting Wednesday, and must report to probation twice a week, with random drug screens. He was also given 30 days in jail, with credit for seven days already served.

Andrew Taylor, 33, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug test, failing to report to probation, and failing to complete treatment. Sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 24.

Samantha Lacy, 27, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by signing herself out of the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 37 days already served.