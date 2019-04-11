Legion hosts state champs!

On April 5, Isaac Van Wert American Legion Post 178 hosted the Crestview Knights in celebration for the school’s 2019 boys’ basketball state championship season. In attendance were players, coaches, administrators, and families. The guests were welcomed by the Legion Color Guard, along with Commander David Beck, who addressed the gathering. Also in attendance was State Representative Craig Riedel, who presented a state flag to the school that flew over the Ohio Statehouse on the day the Knights defeated Berlin Hiland for the state title. The American Legion hosted a dinner, along with a cake cutting ceremony, after the program. Commander Beck also presented the team with an engraved metal sculptured Knight that will reside in the school trophy case commemorating the Knights’ victory.