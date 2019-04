Laudick, Houg testify

On behalf of Ohio Council of YWCAs, YWCA of Van Wert County Executive Director Kimberly Laudick (at podium) and Advocacy Coordinator Kelly Houg (seated) testified Thursday in support of a proposed amendment to House Bill 166 before the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Health and Human Services. The proposed amendment requests funding for statewide YWCA programming. The Ohio Channel photo