Knights compete at Parkway Quad

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ROCKFORD — Crestview’s Wade Sheets won two events and finished second in another at the Parkway Quad on Thursday.

Sheets finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.71 seconds, won the high jump (5-06), and took second in the 200 meter dash (23.84).

Teammate Caylib Pruett finished first in the 400 meter dash (56.26) and Robbie Gonzalez finished second in the discus (118-04) and the shot put (40-03.25). Josiah Beck recorded a second place finish in the 110 meter hurdles (17.74).

Wade Sheets (center) won the 100 meter dash and the high jump, and finished second in the 200 meter dash at the Parkway Quad. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Ragen Harting and Chelsea Taylor enjoyed first place finishes for the Lady Knights. Harting won the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:15.10, followed by teammate Lauryn Black (6:18.14). Taylor won the high jump (4-10).

The Knights and Lady Knights finished fourth in team points, while Coldwater won both titles, while Fort Recovery and Parkway finished second and third.

Parkway finished third and was led by Matt Gaerke, who finished first in the 1600 meter run (5:00.98) and the 3200 meter run (10:38.46), and was part of the 4×800 meter relay team (Kyle Roth, Blake Strickler and Aaron Bruns) that finished first (9:26.56).

Lance Weirrick won the shot put (40-07) and Kyle Roth finished second in the 1600 meter run (5:21.05). Strickler took second in the 800 meter run (2:21.38), as did the 4×100 meter relay team of Brendan Etzcorn, Caden Slusher, Liam Ferroggiano and Graham Farmer (47.97).

The Lady Panthers were led Rachel Barrett, who won the 100 meter dash (13.43) and the 400 meter dash (1:03.17), and finished second in the 200 meter dash (28.21).

Leah Harshman and Monica Steen finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the discus with throws of 106-03 and 101-05.

Final team scores

Boys

1 – Coldwater 71.5 points

2 – Fort Recovery 68

3 – Parkway 54.5

4 – Crestview 54

Girls

1 – Coldwater 121 points

2 – Fort Recovery 54

3 – Parkway 41

4 – Crestview 32

Full results can be found at: http://www.baumspage.com/track/parkway/041119/2019/HS%20Quad%20Results.pdf