Local YMCA to celebrate Healthy Kids Day

VW independent/submitted information

On Saturday, April 27, the Van Wert County YMCA will celebrate Healthy Kids Day. The YMCA’sgoal is to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy and fun routines at home, particularly during summer months.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 10 a.m.-noon and feature fun, active play, educational activities, and demonstrations. There will also be arts and crafts, face painting, games, and more.

Healthy Kids Day encourages youths and families to awaken summer imagination. As a result, youngsters and families achieve greater health and well-being for the spirit, mind, and body.

The day will include nutrition education provided by Van Wert Health and Van Wert Family Physicians, including how to make healthy snacks. Camp Clay Aqua Park will provide information about summer camp opportunities, Van Wert Smiles will be teaching kids how to care for their teeth, the Van Wert Health Department will share about hand washing, the Van Wert Fire Department will be talking about fire safety and providing a demonstration on fire extinguisher use, and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will address evacuation. Dance demonstrations will be performed by The Bachwell Center, and American Therapy Dogs will be out with their furry sidekicks.

At the YMCA, community service projects will be at the heart of this year’s Healthy Kids Day. YMCA staff members will teach kids ways they can give back to their community this summer.

Information about this and any other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or by visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.