Wanda F. Sowers

Wanda F. Sowers, 75, of Convoy, died at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

She was born July 19, 1943 in Pathfork, Kentucky, the daughter of Millard D. and Thelma Faye (Valentine) Saylor, who both preceded her in death. On December 8, 1962, she married John J. Sowers, who died December 1, 2008.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Randy L. and Lesley Sowers of Van Wert; one daughter, Beth A. Wright; a brother, Jonny (Tami) Saylor of Marshall, Illinois; one sister, Ruth Ann (Gale “Rudy”) Matthews of Ohio City; and five grandchildren.

A brother, Wendell Saylor, also preceded her in death.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Bud Walls officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or the family to aid with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.