VWCDJFS receives kinship caregiver funds

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services has received a Public Assistance Kinship Caregiver allocation. “Kinship caregiver” means a relative or person over the age of 18 who is a legal guardian or custodian of a child and is caring for a child in place of the child’s parents.

The Kinship Caregiver Program is defined as a relief function for the kinship caregiver. This will allow time for the caregiver to attend work, school, or other reasonable and necessary relief functions. It will also allow for child care funding, and other support services that enable kinship caregivers to provide and maintain a home for a child placed in their care.

Applications can be mailed or picked up at the agency. The program runs through June 30. For more information about the Kinship Caregiver Program, contact the Job and Family First office at 419.238.5430 and ask for Jennifer Florence.