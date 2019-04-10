Track: Lincolnview defeats Paulding

Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING — Brayden Langdon, Madison Langdon and Brad Korte each won three events and the Lincolnview varsity track teams won their second meet of the season Tuesday night at Paulding. The Lancers and Lady Lancers each won 10 of the 17 events, and both teams are now 5-0.

“Both teams are off to a great start,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “We are excited about where we are at this very early point in the season.”

Brayden Langdon won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dash, while Madison Langdon won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter run. Korte finished first in the 100 and 200 meter dash and the long jump.

Other individual event winners were Daegan Hatfield (high jump); Drew Brenneman (110 meter hurdles); Colton Trenkamp (400 meter dash); Jacob Keystor (1600 meter run); Karter Tow (3200 meter run); Julia Stetler (long jump), and Sami Sellers (discus).

Lincolnview will return to action Friday at the 13 team Columbus Grove Bulldog Invitational.

“We go to our first invitational at Columbus Grove and we will get to see where we are against quality competition in a bigger meet,” Langdon said. “The kids are excited to compete in a bigger meet as they have been working extremely hard this winter and are looking forward to the competition propelling their performances forward.”