L’view seeks disabled student ed. input

VW independent/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School District will be holding a meeting this Monday, April 15,from 6-7 p.m., in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall to gain input from community members regarding educational services for children with disabilities.

The meeting is intended to gather information, allow people to ask questions, and improve on district services to children with disabilities. Those who are unable to attend this meeting, but would like to share comments or have questions answered, should send an email to mclawson@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or call the Lincolnview District Office at 419.968.2226.