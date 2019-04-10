High School Invitational Exhibit coming

Next up?! Our annual High School Invitational Exhibit is opening on April 28 at 1 p.m. with a free, public opening reception. Free snacks and music. Be sure to check out the incredible art young people are creating! If you have a creative individual, have them contact their high school art teacher for submission procedure.

Next Pint Night? Thursday, April 25, 6-9 p.m. Heidelberg Distributors will be on hand to demonstrate craft beers and great wines. Live music, art projects, finished stuff in the gift shop and hanging out with friends. What is your favorite?

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise, our art classes are mostly painless.

Watercolor Class: Ongoing. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $45 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtReach: After school art classes: Ages 7-11 Tuesdays, and 12 and up Thursdays. 3:30-5 p.m. Sign up anytime.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Bring a group of friends and a project and come on in. We have staff on-hand to help you out. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage is open! We often feature quick and easy projects, which are posted on Facebook.

Stained Glass Basics II: Sold out! (stay tuned for future classes) Instructor Joe Balyeat. May 1, 8, 15: 6-8 p.m. Learn to cut and piece together glass for a basic stained glass piece. Design options available. You will learn the Tiffany-foil method of stained glass. Class is $40 for members and $45 regular for a 3-week course. Learn the basics for cutting glass, piecing it together, foiling and soldering. Materials included. This class is popular! Sign up soon!

Explore the Surface: Instructor Pat Rayman. May 3, 10, 17, 24, 10 a.m.-noon. (ages 18 and up) Learn multiple drawing techniques on various surfaces while learning composition and technique. Some of the surfaces we will be exploring are colored pencil on wood, scratchboard and pastels. Materials needed are: a sketchbook or drawing paper, drawing pencils, HB and 2B a black pen (fine or medium point) and colored pencils. $40 member price/$45 regular. Pat graduated from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art in New Jersey and the Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore. She taught elementary school art for 32 years, while staying current with workshops and teaching adults in varying art centers in the area.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.