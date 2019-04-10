Early voting has begun in Van Wert County

VW independent/submitted information

Early voting has begun at the Van Wert County Board of Elections office, 120 E. Main Street in Van Wert.

Beginning April 9, office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those hours will run through April 26. On Monday, April 29, through May 4, hours will change to run 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The office will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, May 4, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Early voting will end at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6.

Voters who live in Harrison, Hoaglin, Jackson, Jennings (Lincolnview/Spencerville school district), Ohio City, Liberty, Pleasant East, West, North, Ridge, Convoy, Tully, Union, Middle Point, Washington West (Lincolnview school district), Wren, and York precincts will not be voting during this primary election.

Van Wert Democrats do not have any candidates to vote on, but may vote an issues-only ballot.