1st UM Youth Group schedules fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

On Sunday, April 14, the First United Methodist Church Youth Group, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will host a potato bar fundraiser from 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. This event will be held in the church basement.

The youth group bakes, serves, and interacts with community guests and First UM Church members alike. Consider this an open invitation to come dine at First UM.

Proceeds from the meal will be used to help fund the Youth Mission trip to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019. Adults will be charged $7, children under age 11 $4.

For more information, phone 419.238.0631, extension 307.