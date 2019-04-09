Van Wert hosts Crestview, Celina

Van Wert and Celina were the winners of Tuesday’s track and field tri-meet with Crestview.

The host Cougars won the boys side with 95 team points, followed by Celina (52) and Crestview (28). On the girls side, Celina finished first with 86 team points, followed by Van Wert (79) and Crestview (9).

Van Wert’s Jacob Hart won the 100 and 200 meter dash with times of 11.23 and 23.52 seconds, while teammate Kenneth Salcido finished third in the 100 (12.00) and second in the 200 (24.54).

Hunter Sherer won the 800 meter run (2:14.39) and Gage Chiles finished first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:32.52.

Asnake Steyer and Chiles were the No. 1 and No. 2 finishers in the 1600 meter run with times of 4:55.58 and 4:58.54. Blake Henry (6-02) and Tyson Jackson (5-02) were 1-2 in the high jump and Austin Clay won the discus (146-11.50) and the shot put (stadium record 56-05.50).

Other top individual performers for Van Wert included Jackson (second place, 110 meter hurdles, 17.40) and Connor Pratt (second, 400 meter dash, 56.61 and second, pole vault, 10-00).

Van Wert’s relay teams each took first place honors. Trey Laudick, Gage Wannemacher, Steyer and Sherer won the 4×800 meter relay (9:04.71), while the 4×200 meter relay team of Ethan Brown, Henry, Nathan Jackson and Hart won with a time of 1:35.59.

Brown, Jackson, Salcido and Hart won the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 45.76, and Salcido, Pratt, Brown and Jackson combined to win the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:40.80.

The Lady Cougars were led by Caylee Phillips, who won the 100 and 200 meter dash with times of 13.29 and 28.81, and Rachel Spath, who won the 1600 and 3200 meter run with times of 6:01.40 and 13:13.40.

Sierra Shaffer won the 300 meter hurdles (53.79), Jamison Clouse finished first in the high jump (4-10), Kirsten Clay won the discus (stadium record 129.06.75), and Jill Gemmer won the shot put (39-02). Gemmer finished second in the discus (117-04) and Clay finished as runner-up in the shot put (38-09.75).

The 4×200 meter relay team of Carly Smith, Shaffer, Elizabeth Tomlinson and Phillips won with a time of 1:58.14, and the same four won the 4×400 meter relay (4:30.58).

Crestview’s top finishers were Josiah Beck (first place, 110 meter hurdles, 17.24; second place, 300 meter hurdles, 45.27); Caylib Pruett (first place, 400 meter dash, 56.19); Wade Sheets (second place, 100 meter dash, 11.75); Dillon Underwood (second place, long jump, 17-10-50); Robbie Gonzalez (second place, 128-09), and the 4×200 meter relay team of Darrin Nihiser, Underwood, Sheets and Pruett (second place, 1:39.64). The same quartet finished second in the 4×100 meter relay (47.57).

The Lady Knights were led by Ragen Harting, who won the 800 meter run (2:48.21) and finished second in the 1600 meter run (6:08.50).

Full results can be seen by clicking the following link: http://www.baumspage.com/track/vanwert/040919/2019/Results%204_m_9_m_19.htm