Trinity to host 2019 Southern Gospel Expo

VW independent/submitted information

The 18th annual Southern Gospel Expo is just around the corner. This year, the three-day event will begin on Friday, April 12, and run through Sunday, April 14.

The Guardians

Trinity began this branch of its ministry after attending different music conventions in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan and realized that Trinity Friends Church had the perfect venue with the Family Life Center to host a music convention.

Through a great deal of prayer, hard work, and wonderful sponsors, the Expo has continued to thrive for 18 years. From the beginning, it was the desire of Trinity to keep this singing convention free to the public and that has only been possible through the generous donations of the community.

The weekend will kick off on Friday night beginning at 5 p.m. with groups from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and North Carolina filling the Family Life Center with music.

On Saturday, April 13, the first group will take the stage at 4 p.m. A very special event will take place at 7 Saturday evening as the Ohio Gospel Music Association inducts Gary Adams into the OGMA Hall of Fame. Adams has traveled and sang for over 50 years, starting out with his mother and mother-in-law and then forming Trinity in 1981.

The induction will be full of wonderful memories and testimony of Adams’ love of Gospel music, his encouragement to so many groups and soloists and his love of serving the Lord. After the induction, the night will continue with more gospel music from groups and soloists from across the country.

Both Friday and Saturday night, the Trinity Friends youth group will open up its food court approximately an hour before the music starts. The Gospel Expo is not only known for the wonderful music, but also for the great food the youths serve.

Trinity

On Sunday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m., the Gospel Expo will feature Trinity and The Guardians. The Guardians had claimed their stake in Southern Gospel Music as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios. They’ve had many hit songs, including No. 1 hit “Present in the Presence of the King,” “Woke up this Morning,” and “God Fights on my Side”.

On March 5, 2018, this remarkable group made the announcement that legendary bass singer Pat Barker, whose magnetic personality is well known by fans and artists alike, would be joining the group. Guardians members Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey, and Dean Hickman welcome Barker’s rich bass voice, which perfectly complements and rounds out this newly formed quartet.

The group’s collective mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and sing songs that minister to people’s hearts and touch their lives. Founded in 1988, The Guardians’ music impacts listeners with members’ sincerity and commitment to glorifying the Savior they sing about. In addition, Rowsey has produced the last six recording projects by Trinity under the Willowood Label.

The doors on Sunday evening will open at 4:30 p.m. for the Food Court, with gymnasium doors opening approximately an hour before the concert.

For more information, area residents can follow Trinity on Facebook for the lineup and other Expo news.