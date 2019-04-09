St. Mark’s announces Holy Week schedule

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church has released its Holy Week schedule for Thursday, April 18, through Sunday, April 21.

Maundy Thursday services that includes communion will be held at noon and 7:30 p.m. on April 18.

A Good Friday Tenebrae Service of Shadows will be held April 19, starting at 8 p.m., with the Adult Choir singing “Shadows of Sacrifice”.

An Easter Extravaganza will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

Several services are planned for Easter, April 21. An Easter Sunrise Communion Service will be held at 7 a.m., with an Easter Sunrise Breakfast following at 8 that morning.

At 9 a.m., family portraits will be taken in the Gathering Room, while an Easter Communion Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, access the church’s website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com.