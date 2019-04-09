NPAC releases Community Concert tickets

VW independent/submitted information

The tradition grows with a spectacular, value-packed 2019-20 Enrich Community Concert Series presented by Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley.

Since 1953, artists and entertainers from the around the globe have made their mark on the Van Wert community and enriched lives through the Community Concert Series. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is proud to continue this Van Wert institution by putting together four monumental acts that have been carefully selected to bring culture, joy, and wonder, while also being incredibly affordable.

Catapult

Catapult, the magic of shadow dancing, kicks off Enrich by pushing the limits of both mind and imagination. As seen on NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent”, Catapult is a troupe of shadow dancers who work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing silhouettes of the world around people. In its near decade of existence, Catapult has amazed audiences with its family friendly show full of music, humor, breathtaking visuals, and engaging storylines. The show will come to Van Wert at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12.

The Swingles

The Swingles are coming to the Niswonger, bringing with them a holiday flare on Sunday, December 1, at 3 p.m. This five-time Grammy-winning a cappella group, formerly known as The Swingle Singers, has astounded audiences for over half a century with its barrier-breaking vocals and delightful harmonies. The audience will sing-a-long to holiday classics and original songs by The Swingles.

Midtown Men

Do-wop puts a bit of spunk into the holiday season when The Midtown Men come to town on Sunday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. The ‘60s-era group consisting of four original cast members of the Broadway hit Jersey Boys, delivers its sweet harmonies and performs both holiday songs and hits. Alongside their band, The Midtown Men have captivated audiences over the course of more than 2,000 performances.

I Am, He Said

Neil Diamond fans rejoice with a rocking full-production tribute show, I am, He Said, that leaves fans astounded. Matt, Jeff, and Tommy Vee (nephew and sons of ‘60’s pop-star Bobby Vee) bring the hits of Neil Diamond to life in a spectacular show that features Neil Diamond’s classics such as “Sweet Caroline”, “I Am, He Said,” “Cracklin’ Rosie”, “Song Sung Blue”, and many more. This show has rocked venues of more than 23,000 people and will now entertain from the Niswonger stage on Saturday, March 21.

Supporting Sponsors for the Enrich Series are Taylor Auto Sales Inc., State-Farm agent Tisha Fast, Van Wert Health, E&R Trailer-Shurco Trailers, Putman Law Offices-attorney Shaun Putman, and First Financial Bank.

Season Sponsors for the 2019-20 NPAC Season are Statewide Ford-Lincoln, Chuck and Karen Koch, and Central Insurance Companies.

The new Enrich Community Concert Series is a musical adventure that is packaged together at a tremendous savings from $85 for all four events. Enrich memberships are available and provide VIP opportunities to meet the stars. General sales of the series have now begun and can be purchased online at npacvw.org, by phone at 419.238.6722, or in person by visiting the Box Office from noon-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.