Law Enforcement 4/9/19

Van Wert Police

April 8, 12:59 p.m. — Harold O. Couch, 55, of 890 N. Washington St., was cited for an open container violation following a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

April 8, 5:13 a.m. — Zachary R. Pierce, 31, of Westerville, was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 1100 block of North Washington Street.

April 5, various times — Mica F. Closson, 31, of 309 W. Main St., was charged with disorderly conduct in separate incidents at the YMCA, 241 W. Main St., and in the 300 block of West Main Street.

April 5, 4:52 p.m. — Moriah M.A. Donnal, 18, of 417 Zimmerman Ave., was charged with criminal damaging for an incident that occurred at his residence.

April 4, 2:01 p.m. — Michael F.E. Tucker, 30, of 126 E. Third St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

April 2, 6:42 p.m. — James b. Fuller, 39, of 501 Blaine St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

April 2, 9:01 p.m. — Johnathan A. Coyne, 31, of 731 W. Main St., was charged with assault of a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree, for an incident that occurred at 729 W. Main St.

March 31, 2:01 a.m. — Crista C. Petty, 31, and Marvin L. Randolph, 43, both of 309 E. Main St., Apt. 1, were each charged with disorderly conduct as a result of an incident at their residence.

April 1, 9:45 p.m. — Lacey N. Warren, 27, of 10052 Lincoln Highway, Apt. 4, was cited for possession of marijuana and driving while under a Financial Responsibility Act suspension as a result of a traffic stop at Ervin Road and Washington Street.

March 29, 3:02 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of stolen vehicle at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, 650 W. Ervin Road.

March 28, 8:23 p.m. — Lacey N. Warren, 27, of 10052 Lincoln Highway, Apt. 4, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of marijuana as a result of a traffic stop on South Shannon Street.

March 26, 5:08 p.m. — Terry G. Johnson, 54, of 150 Fox Road, Apt. 2F, was charged with domestic violence related to an incident at his residence.

March 25, 10:07 p.m. — Heather Jo Farr, 41, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was cited for possession of marijuana, and Brian S. Conder, 37, also of Fort Wayne, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Bonnewitz Avenue and Monroe Street.