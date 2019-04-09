Knights earn awards

The Division IV state champion Crestview Knights boys’ basketball team recently concluded the season with head coach Jeremy Best and his coaching staff recognizing the squad’s accomplishments throughout the season. Basketball Scholar Athletes include: (pictured above, front row, left to right): Brock Stauffer, Colton Lautzenheiser, Kole Small, Derick Dealey, and Drew Kline. Row two: Carson Kreischer, Wade Sheets, Kalen Etzler, Javin Etzler and Brant Richardson. Basketball Special Awards: (pictured below, front row, left to right): Brock Stauffer (Knight Pride Award), Colton Lautzenheiser (Hustle Award), Kole Small (Knight Pride Award), Derick Dealey (70 percent Free Throw Club, Knight Toughness Award), and Drew Kline (NWC 2nd Team, Most Assists). Row two: Wade Sheets (NWC Honorable Mention, Hustle Award), Javin Etzler (NWC 1st Team & Player of The Year, AP Northwest District 1st Team, District 8 Awards 1st Team and Player of the Year, All State 1st Team AP & Division IV Player of the Year OHSBCA, Rebound Award, 70 percent Free Throw Club, Free Throw Percentage Award, Offensive Efficiency Award), Kalen Etzler (NWC 1st Team, AP Northwest District Honorable Mention, District 8 Awards 1st Team, Offensive Efficiency Award), and Brant Richardson (Knight Pride Award). Crestview photos