Cheerleaders garner awards

Crestview’s basketball cheerleading program recently concluded the season with coach Halle Beougher recognizing the squad’s accomplishments. Cheer Scholar Athletes (pictured above) include: Nevaeh Pruett, Lexi Harter, Ellie Vining, Maisee Short, Rosie Bogle, Chelsea Taylor and Alex Stefanek. Cheer Special Awards (pictured below): Haley Sheets (Awesome Attitude JV), Kenzie Leeth (Most Spirited Varsity), Amber Young (Most Spirited JV), and Alex Stefanek (Awesome Attitude Varsity). Crestview photos