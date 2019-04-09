The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019

Cheerleaders garner awards

Crestview’s basketball cheerleading program recently concluded the season with coach Halle Beougher recognizing the squad’s accomplishments. Cheer Scholar Athletes (pictured above) include: Nevaeh Pruett, Lexi Harter, Ellie Vining, Maisee Short, Rosie Bogle, Chelsea Taylor and Alex Stefanek. Cheer Special Awards (pictured below): Haley Sheets (Awesome Attitude JV), Kenzie Leeth (Most Spirited Varsity), Amber Young (Most Spirited JV), and Alex Stefanek (Awesome Attitude Varsity). Crestview photos

POSTED: 04/09/19 at 10:08 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports