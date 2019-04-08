Teens hurt in 1-vehicle county mishap

Van Wert independent

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at 3:03 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Convoy and Converse Roselm roads in Van Wert County.

According to investigating troopers, a 1996 Jeep driven by Jacksyn Nichols, 16, of Delphos, was traveling east on Convoy Road when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off the right side of the roadway. The Jeep then overturned several times and came to rest in a farm field. A passenger seated in the right rear of the vehicle, Tanner Mathewson, 17, was thrown from the Jeep when it overturned.

The driver and a passenger in the right front seat, Collin Young, 17, were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and received minor visible injuries. They were transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment. Mathewson was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by Promedica Air medical transport with serious injuries.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Van Wert and Putnam County sheriff’s deputies, Middle Point Fire/EMS, and County Line Auto Wrecking. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to wear your seat belt and to not drive distracted or after the use of alcohol or prescription medication.