Random Thoughts: MLB foods and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around a record setting athlete at Lincolnview, an offensive explosion, unique foods at MLB parks, failed football leagues and TV times.

Record setter

Lincolnview junior Brad Korte recently set school records in the long jump and the 200 meter dash and tied the record for the 100 meter dash.

Something tells me he’ll break those records before it’s all over, and perhaps set a couple more.

Offensive explosion

If you like offense, Lincolnview’s baseball team is averaging eight runs per game, while the softball team is cranking out nearly 12 runs per outing.

Pretty impressive numbers by both teams.

Unusual eats

I recently came across a list of new and unique foods being served at Major League Baseball parks this season.

How about “The Fowl Pole” at Texas Rangers games? It’s a two pound chicken tender that comes with ranch and honey mustard. That’s a lot of chicken.

Another one is “The Coney Dog Egg Roll” at Detroit Tigers games. It’s basically a chili cheese dog without the bun, stuffed inside an egg roll, with mustard and onions on top, and there’s “The Pittsburgh Cone” at Pittsburgh Pirates games – Kielbasa, pierogis, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing stuffed inside a waffle cone.

Then there’s “The Donut Burger” at Philadelphia Phillies games. It’s a bacon cheeseburger with cherry pepper jam and the bun is two glazed donuts, and finally, how about 18-inch hot dogs at Arizona Diamondbacks games?

They’re selling three different kinds: One topped with Reuben mac-and-cheese, a bratwurst version topped with fried mac-and-cheese, and a breakfast version topped with hash browns, bacon, fried eggs, cheese, and gravy.

Yes, I would try most of those. Would you?

Fumble!

Last week wasn’t a good one for football leagues.

The AAF suspended operations (AKA shut down) with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Like many people, I was curious enough to watch Week No. 1, but I quickly lost interest. Fair or not, it wasn’t particularly compelling and it was hard to get into. TV ratings plummeted each week and officials pulled the plug and ended things, most likely for good.

Then there’s the National Gridiron League, which canceled the 2019 season before it began. One of the teams was the Fort Wayne Blue Bombers, a squad scheduled to play at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Organizers now say the proposed indoor football league will get underway in 2020.

I’m not holding my breath.

TV time

I know I’m not the only one not thrilled about last night’s 9:20 p.m. tipoff time for the NCAA national championship game.

It just goes to show television rules when it comes to athletics, especially college athletics.

Name change

Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is getting a new name – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sorry, but to me, it’ll always be Quicken Loans Arena or “The Q.”

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.