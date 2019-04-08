Lincolnview routs Spencerville

Lincolnview’s Morgan Miller prepares to swing at a pitch during Monday’s NWC opener against Spencerville. Miller finished with three hits, including a home run and five RBI and the Lady Lancers enjoyed a five inning, 22-3 victory. Lakin Brant had a home run, three hits and four RBI, and Destiny Coil finished with four hits, including an inside the park home run, and six RBI. Lincolnview scored 11 runs in the first inning and 11 more in the third. The Lady Lancers (7-2, 1-0 NWC) will travel to Miller City on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold