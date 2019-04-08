Lifetree Cafe to discuss ‘Intimacy Anorexia’

VW independent/submitted information

A glimpse into marriages suffering from Intimacy Anorexia will be shown at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, April 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Intimacy Anorexia: The Dark Secret That’s Killing Marriages,” features a filmed interview with Dr. Douglas Weiss, a licensed psychologist and an expert in the field of Intimacy Anorexia.

Weiss explains Intimacy Anorexia is the intentional withholding of emotional, spiritual, and sexual intimacy from one’s spouse and is a condition that affects both men and women.

“A common symptom is being married to someone, but feeling like you have a roommate more than a spouse,” he says. “If you feel married and alone, you’re probably married to someone with intimacy anorexia.”

Lifetree participants will learn the common symptoms of Intimacy Anorexia as well as practical treatment options.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com

Topic for April 17: “How to spot a liar. Secrets from a former FBI agent.”