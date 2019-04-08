Knights top Pirates

Crestview’s Kole Small fires a pitch during Monday’s game against Bluffton. The senior held the Pirates to just two hits and struck out eight, and the Knights cruised to a five inning, 17-2 victory. Kaden Short, Brant Richardson and Griffin Painter had two hits apiece and Riley Wilson drove in three runs. 12 of Crestview’s runs came in the fifth inning. The Knights (2-4, 1-1 NWC) will host Bath on Wednesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent