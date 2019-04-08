Brumback Library sets activities for Nat’l Library Week
VW independent/submitted information
Brumback Library has scheduled a number of special events and activities for its celebration of National Library Week this week. This year’s theme, “Libraries = Strong Communities”, seeks to recognize the contributions of the nation’s libraries while also promoting library use and support.
The highlight of this week’s events at Brumback Library will be an appearance by the Lima Symphony Orchestra String Quartet for the LSO’s new “Symphony Story Time” program. The string quartet will play Classical selections while several children’s books are read, starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.
National Library Week began in 1958 as an event sponsored by the American Library Association. Each year, a variety of programs and activities are held at libraries across the United States to celebrate the resources, activities, and services offered to the public.
A schedule of activities at Brumback Library and its branches include the following:
Monday, April 8
Main Library
Family Story Time at 6:30 p.m.
Wren Branch
Story time at 1 p.m.
Willshire Branch
Open house from 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
Main Library
Infant and Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m.
Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m.
Middle Point Branch
Open house and Story Time, 5-7 p.m.
Wren Branch
Open house, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 10
Main Library
Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. with the Lima Symphony Orchestra String Quartet
Middle Point Branch
Story Time at 10:30 a.m.
Willshire Branch
Story Time at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
Main Library
Story Time at Thomas Edison Learning Center at 10:45 a.m.
Walk-in crafts all day
Convoy Branch
Open house 6-7 p.m.
Story Time with guest readers from Convoy Preschool at 6:30 p.m.
Ohio City Branch
Open house and Story Time, 6-7 p.m.
Friday, April 12
Main Library
Walk-in crafts offered throughout the day in the Children’s Department.
Saturday, April 13
Main Library
Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-in crafts offered throughout the day in the Children’s Department.
