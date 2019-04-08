Brumback Library sets activities for Nat’l Library Week

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. photo submitted

VW independent/submitted information

Brumback Library has scheduled a number of special events and activities for its celebration of National Library Week this week. This year’s theme, “Libraries = Strong Communities”, seeks to recognize the contributions of the nation’s libraries while also promoting library use and support.

The highlight of this week’s events at Brumback Library will be an appearance by the Lima Symphony Orchestra String Quartet for the LSO’s new “Symphony Story Time” program. The string quartet will play Classical selections while several children’s books are read, starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

National Library Week began in 1958 as an event sponsored by the American Library Association. Each year, a variety of programs and activities are held at libraries across the United States to celebrate the resources, activities, and services offered to the public.

A schedule of activities at Brumback Library and its branches include the following:

Monday, April 8

Main Library

Family Story Time at 6:30 p.m.

Wren Branch

Story time at 1 p.m.

Willshire Branch

Open house from 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Main Library

Infant and Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m.

Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m.

Middle Point Branch

Open house and Story Time, 5-7 p.m.

Wren Branch

Open house, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Main Library

Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. with the Lima Symphony Orchestra String Quartet

Middle Point Branch

Story Time at 10:30 a.m.

Willshire Branch

Story Time at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Main Library

Story Time at Thomas Edison Learning Center at 10:45 a.m.

Walk-in crafts all day

Convoy Branch

Open house 6-7 p.m.

Story Time with guest readers from Convoy Preschool at 6:30 p.m.

Ohio City Branch

Open house and Story Time, 6-7 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Main Library

Walk-in crafts offered throughout the day in the Children’s Department.

Saturday, April 13

Main Library

Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-in crafts offered throughout the day in the Children’s Department.