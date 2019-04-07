Wayne Trace wins Cancer Classic in VW

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Wayne Trace defeated Lincolnview 4-3 to capture the second annual Cancer Classic Softball Tournament at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders won the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Emily Dyson singled in Sara Edwards, who was able to beat the throw to home.

Van Wert’s Olivia Kline tries to beat the throw to Crestview’s Lexi Gregory during Saturday’s Cancer Classic at Jubilee Park. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Lincolnview jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead, when an error allowed Lakin Brant to score, then Kendall Bollenbacher scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Lady Lancers extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth, when a single by Destiny Coil plated Brant. However, Wayne Trace answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, when Anna Eklund singled in Olivia Egnor and Keagann Parrish scored on a fielder’s choice.

The Lady Raiders tied the game in the sixth when Egnor scored on a sacrifice fly by Libby Wenzlick.

Before falling to Wayne Trace, Lincolnview defeated Crestview 8-4, with four runs coming in the second inning.

A double by Annie Mendenhall scored Carly Wendel and Andi Webb, followed by a home run by Bollenbacher. Coil homered in the sixth, scoring Brant.

Three of Crestview’s runs came in the top of the sixth, when Breena Grace homered in Olivia Cunningham and Hannah Binion. Lexi Gregory hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Earlier in the day, Wayne Trace defeated Van Wert 4-1, with all four runs coming in the third inning on RBI singles by Egnor, Wenzlick, Eklund and Katie Doster. Van Wert’s run came in the second when Lauren Moore crossed home plate.

After losing to Wayne Trace, Van Wert fell to Crestview 3-1. Aleigh Chesbro held the Lady Cougars to three hits while striking out 10, and Caitlin O’Hagan had the game winning hit and two RBI in the seventh.

Van Wert’s run came in the top of the first, when Grace Spoor doubled in Moore.

Cancer Classic Softball Tournament scores

Lincolnview 8 Crestview 4

Wayne Trace 4 Van Wert 1

Wayne Trace 4 Lincolnview 3

Crestview 3 Van Wert 1