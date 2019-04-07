VWHS tennis team defeats Wauseon

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert improved to 4-2 with a 4-1 non-conference tennis win over visiting Wauseon on Saturday.

At second singles, Zane Fast topped Sam Frank 6-0, 1-6, 6-2, while Michael Hellman posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Brandon Krutz at third singles.

Wauseon’s Tristan Uribes defeated Kannen Wannemacher 6-1, 6-3.

The first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger beat James Allen and Ben Allen 6-0, 6-3, and the second doubles duo of Jace Fast and Nick Carter recorded a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Darren Long and Lance Rupp.

Van Wert will host Bluffton today.