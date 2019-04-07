Lancers overwhelm New Knoxville 14-0

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DAYTON — Three Lincolnview pitchers combined to hold New Knoxville to one hit and the Lancers put the wraps on a 4-0 weekend with a five inning, 14-0 win over the Rangers at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Sunday.

Ethan Kemler swings at a pitch during Sunday’s game against New Knoxville. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold

Gavin Carter pitched the first two innings, striking out four and walking none. Jaden Youtsey tossed an inning and struck out two, and Thad Walker, who was given credit for the win, covered the remaining two innings and allowed one hit while striking out four and walking two.

“The pitching staff is the strength of this team,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw explained. “Between Gavin, Jaden, Collin, Landon and Thad, we feel very comfortable giving those guys the baseball, as we have a ton of confidence in them.”

The third inning was the big one for Lincolnview (9-1), as the Lancers plated six runs. A single by Walker scored Brayden Evans, then Landon Price doubled and drove in Carter and Braxton Fox. Walker scored on a grounder by Collin Overholt, then Youtsey circled the bags on a single and rare three error play that also scored Price and increased the lead to 10-0.

“Jaden wants success big time for his final high school season,” Fishpaw said of Youtsey. “He is our leader and right now he is a very confident hitter in the two hole for us.”

The Lancers followed up with four more runs in the fourth. An RBI double by Carson Bowen scored Cole Binkley, who opened the inning with a double. Another double by Sam Myers drove in Spencer Richey to increase the lead to 12-0, then Aaron Cavinder singled home Bowen and Myers.

Gavin Carter fires a pitch against New Knoxville. Kylee Mongold photo

Lincolnview’s first run of the game came in the opening inning, when Creed Jessee singled in Overholt, then the Lancers added three more runs in the second inning. A single by Fox drove in Evans, then an RBI single by Youtsey scored Fox.

Youtsey was 2-of-3 at the plate with three RBI, while Jessee and Carter each had a pair of hits as well, as the Lancers finished with 15 hits. Cavinder and Fox each finished with two RBI.

“Everyone in the lineup is seeing the ball well and having an approach at the plate,” Fishpaw said. “It shows with having scored 41 runs in four games. Everyone is bought in for the team and will do whatever they are asked for the success of the prgram, and it’s great to see that out of our kids.”

Fishpaw also noted Sunday’s experience in Dayton was an enjoyable one.

“Playing at Fifth Third Field was a great experience for the kids,” Fishpaw said. “It was a great atmosphere for the kids and the Lincolnview fans were there to support them. We had a second bus go down with 40 Middle Point Ballpark players watching the team, which was awesome for our program.”

Saturday, the Lancers won both ends of a doubleheader against Wayne Trace, 9-0 and 4-1.

In the first game, Youtsey had four of Lincolnview’s 15 hits, while Jessee and Carter each had two. In the second game, the Lancers broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth inning. The trio of runs came on RBI singles by Ethan Kemler, Binkley and Walker.

The Lancers will host Spencerville today.

N. Knoxville 000 00 – 0

Lincolnview 136 40 – 14

New Knoxville (ab, r, h, rbi): Jared Osborne 2-0-1-0; Jacob Rollins 2-0-0-0; Patrick Covert 2-0-0-0; Brandon Van Gundy 1-0-0-0; Brandon Smith 2-0-0-0; Jonny Sewell 1-0-0-0; Nick Tinnerman 2-0-0-0; Ryan Osborne 2-0-0-0; Cody Petee 1-0-0-0; Austin Bryant 1-0-0-0

Pitching (ip, h, r, er, so, bb): Jared Osborne 2-6-6-4-1-2; Brandon Van Gundy 2-9-10-10-2-3

Lincolnview (ab, r, h, rbi): Collin Overholt 2-1-1-1; Adam Berryman 0-0-0-0; Jaden Youtsey 3-1-2-3; Isaiah Peterson 1-0-0-0; Creed Jessee 3-0-2-1; Aaron Cavinder 1-0-1-2; Ethan Kemler 3-0-0-0; Peter McMaster 1-0-0-0; Brayden Evans 1-2-1-0; Cole Binkley 1-1-1-0; Gavin Carter 2-2-2-0; Spencer Richey 0-1-0-0; Braxton Fox 1-2-1-2; Clayton Leeth 1-0-0-0; Thad Walker 1-1-1-1; Carson Bowen 1-1-1-1; Sam Myers 2-1-1-1; Landon Price 1-1-1-2

Pitching (ip, h, r, er, so, bb): Gavin Carter 2-0-0-4; Jaden Youtsey 1-0-0-0-2; Thad Walker 2-1-0-0-4