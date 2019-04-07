Baseball: Cougars win DH vs. Napoleon

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert enjoyed a doubleheader sweep of Napoleon, winning the first game 4-0, then following up with a five inning, 14-2 win Saturday at Smiley Park.

In the opener, Hayden Maples held the Wildcats to just two hits while striking out six. The senior also had a pair of hits and two RBI, knocking in Jaxson Amweg in the first and allowing Owen Treece to score on fielder’s choice in the sixth.

Van Wert’s other two runs came in the second when Treece drove in TJ Reynolds, and in the fourth when Jalen McCracken’s double to right field plated Parker Conrad.

In the second game, the Cougars were down 2-1 after one inning, then scored 10 of their 14 runs in the second.

Turner Witten scored on a walk, then Amweg doubled in Nathan Temple and Treece to give Van Wert a 4-2 lead. Witten scored on a passed ball and Amweg crossed home plate on an error, then Reynolds scored on a grounder by Conrad. A single by Blackmore plated Maples, then Blackmore scored on a single by McCracken. The final two runs of the inning came on an RBI single by Treece and an error that allowed McCracken to score.

McCracken scored on a sacrifice fly by Treece in the fourth, then a double by Reynolds plated Witten and Amweg.

Amweg and McCracken each had a pair of hits, while Reynolds had three RBI.

Keaton Brown earned the complete game win by allowing just four hits while striking out two and walking two.

The Cougars (8-1) are scheduled to play at Fairview today.