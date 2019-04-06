Retired teachers group to meet in April

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will hold its Spring luncheon meeting at noon Friday, April 12, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The event will begin with the traditional announcement of what’s in store with the Brumback Library’s 2019 Summer Reading program, along with recommendations from the library staff for some great pre-summer book titles to check out.

The luncheon includes the following menu items: chicken primavera, fruit salad, dinner roll, specialty cookies, plus coffee, tea, and water. Cost is $11 per person, and reservations can be made by contacting Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519, or debklz@roadrunner.com. The reservation deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

Following the meal, a presentation will be given on communication safety tips for seniors as more scammers seem to be calling and emailing this season. A brief VWARTA business session will follow the speaker presentation and will include ORTA/VWARTA updates, membership information, community opportunities, and more.

The community service project at this meeting will be a cereal collection for local food banks. Summer is approaching and hungry children will need to be fed.

For more information about the association or this luncheon program, contact Kleinhenz at the above number or email address.