ODOT districts begin construction season

VW independent/submitted information

FINDLAY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) kicked off the official start to the construction season today with a joint event with the Findlay AAA.

ODOT representatives from ODOT District 1 and 2, headquartered in Lima and Bowling Green, respectively, introduced this season’s highway construction program during an open house at Findlay AAA.

Highway construction information throughout northwest Ohio is linked below:

ODOT District 2 (Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, and Wood counties).

ODOT District 1 (Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties).

Locally, the focus is on the reconstruction and widening of Interstate 75 through the city of Findlay and Hancock County. The $114 million, four-year project is in its third year with completion expected in late 2020.

“Certainly one of our main goals this year is to open at least a portion of the Lima Avenue roundabout,” said Chris Hughes, acting deputy director for ODOT District 1. The roundabout will provide direct access from Lima Avenue to I-75 and from Lima Avenue to U.S. 68/state Route 15.

Click here for an animated representation of the Lima Avenue roundabout, and here for general roundabout information and navigation.

The department also hopes to have three lanes open on I-75 both northbound and southbound north of the Blanchard River, the majority of the work on mainline U.S. 68 completed, and the new ramp from U.S. 68/state Route 15 to I-75 northbound open. “Exceptional weather will be needed to accomplish this, but that is our goal,” said Hughes.