Johnson crowned Queen Jubilee XLIV at peony pageant

PEONY PAGEANT ROYALTY — Shown are (from the left) First Runner-up Torrie Bockey, Queen Michaella Johnson, and Second Runner-Up Chelsea Taylor. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Queen Jubilee XLIII Madison Pugh crowns Michaella Johnson as the 2019 Peony Queen.

Queen Jubilee XLIV Michaela Johnson won not one, not two, but three scholarships in addition to being crowned the 2019 Peony Queen on Friday evening.

Johnson, the daughter of Demond and Lisa Johnson of Van Wert and a senior at Van Wert High School, earned a $1,200 scholarship for being crowned Queen Jubilee XLIV, while also earning a $400 scholarship as the pageant’s talent winner, and another $250 for her community involvement. She plans to use the money to attend the University of Mobile (Alabama) and major in musical theatre.

Queen Michaella was amped up after being crowned queen on Friday.

“I want to laugh and cry at the same time; I’m so excited,” Johnson said. “This is an awesome opportunity; I’m so glad that I got to be a part of it, and I’m absolutely ecstatic.”

The 2019 Peony Festival queen was also pleased that she won the talent portion of the pageant, singing an original song entitled “Ghost of My Own”.

“That meant so much to me; that song was my first, my parents love it, and I’m so glad I got to share it with the community,” Johnson said. “I’m so, so proud of it.”

Michaella Johnson performs a song she wore entitled “Ghost of My Own” during Friday’s Peony Pageant at the Marsh Foundation.

Queen Michaella said she also enjoyed the camaraderie she had with the other contestants and is looking forward to her reign over the Peony Festival on June 7-9, we well as participating in various area parades over the summer.

The new Peony queen also encouraged other high school girls to compete in the pageant.

“You get to make great friendships, you get to meet people in your community, you get to show off what you’ve done, you get to just be yourself on stage, which is awesome,” she said.

Torrie Bockey, daughter of Doug and Sherry Bockey and a senior at Spencerville High School, earned an $800 scholarship as first runner-up, and Crestview senior Chelsea Taylor, daughter of Darrin and Shanay Taylor, earned a $600 scholarship as second runner-up. Sydney Price, daughter of Jeff and Wendy Price and a senior at Paulding High School, was also a multiple scholarship winner, as she earned a $250 scholarship as Miss Congeniality, and a $100 scholarship as “Most Photogenic”.

The other contestants mob Queen Michaella Johnson following her crowning as Queen Jubilee XLIV.

Other competitors included Allison McClurg of Delphos Jefferson, Skye Stevenson of Delphos St. John’s, Kylie Hohman of Lincolnview, Loren Stukey of Parkway, and Ashley Dauer of Vantage Career Center.

Judges for the pageant were Amy Bromberg, Brenda Burgy, Patrick Kamler, and Vaughn Roste, while preliminary judges included Connie Ainsworth, Stephanie Eding, and Pat Harris.

Sean Ford handled the emcee duties for the pageant, while local CPA Rick Sealscott was pageant auditor for the 24th year.

Escorts were Jacob Hauenstein, Austin Sheets, and Jacob Trejo, while Brody Mills was the crown bearer and Ron Allison handled lighting and sound duties for the pageant.

As usual, the Little Flower Girls who hand each contestant a peony flower during the promenade, again upstaged their older “sisters” with their young antics. Flower girls this year were Brynlee Balliet, Violet Menke, Bailey Stevenson, Jordyn Brown, Cece Rolfes, Quynn Arend, Kalyee Eickholt, Fiona Verhoff, and Hazel Giessler.