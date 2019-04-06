Ham radio group to be VWCHS speaker

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society will welcome the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club as its first “Night at the Museum” speaker of 2019 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Members of the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club at a recent event. photo provided

The Van Wert Amateur Radio Club is a nonprofit service organization that provides public service communications for routine and emergency events in the Van Wert area. Members use their personal radios and resources while helping organize parades, bike rides, and races, as well as emergency services for weather spotting and disaster relief efforts.

The club was first organized in 1952, and, for the past 67 years, has been a place for members to share their interest in radio technology.

The VWARC meets at 8 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays at the offices of the Van Wert County Emergency Management /Homeland Security Agency and is always open to anyone with an interest in the hobby of “ham” radio.