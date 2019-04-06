Friends of Hope announce April meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Life is filled with its losses, each of which are little deaths. In this life, people all face great and small losses, but all losses hurt, no matter what the circumstances. There are permanent ones as well as temporal losses. The death of a friend, family member, or a mate or spouse, divorce, facing sickness and possible death, vocational losses, are just a few of the losses people face as they journey through this life.

Friends of Hope in Van Wert is presenting a series to assist those who are walking through the “Valley of Shadows” — those dark, lonely, fearful, painful and devastating times in their lives. The attitude people have toward the losses of this life will either make them or break them, but there is hope for a better tomorrow for those who choose it.

The Friends of Hope group invites people to join it and walk together on this journey when they need those qualities in their lives when just surviving another day takes all the strength within. Many of those who are trying to find a way to survive the tragedies that touch all our lives are lonely and discouraged. They are at times filled with anger and struggling with depression. Each day, just getting out of bed seems impossible.

Those who have a friend, neighbor, co-worker, or family member who is struggling should bring them to the series starting Saturday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m. Sessions last from 4:30-5-30 p.m. Saturdays.

Truly, there is hope through the dark times. A hope that offers people the potential of finding light at the end of the dark tunnels they find themselves in.

Friends of Hope, located at 9010 Van Wert Willshire Road at the corner of Richey Road, southwest of Van Wert, is a “ministry with a mission”, a “mission with a purpose.” — to bring hope to those dealing with hopelessness.

For more information or to pre-register for the upcoming series starting on Saturday, April 13, contact Pastor Paul Hamrick at 419.771.9378.