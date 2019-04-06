First UM Church sets Holy Week services

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, is planning its upcoming Lentenand Easter services.

Palm Sunday, April 14, will feature children and choir processing with palm leaves at the 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. services. Pastor Chris Farmer will give the sermon: “Blessed … in making peace” based on scripture from Matthew 5:9. The 8:15 a.m. early service features a blended style of worship, while the 10:45 a.m. service features traditional liturgy and music.

First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir

Maundy Thursday, April 18, will feature a service in the Krout Memorial at 7 p.m. Communion will be offered at this service.

First UM Church will host a traditional community Good Friday service on April 19, beginning at 12:05 p.m. The service will begin with a procession of the cross beginning at 11:50 a.m. from the corner of Cherry and Main streets in front of the YWCA. After processing down Main Street to First Church, the service will begin with a special offering being taken for “Haven of Hope” — an initiative to address homelessness in Van Wert County. Special music will also be incorporated in this community service. The service is organized by the Van Wert Ministerial Association, and theVan Wert community is invited to attend and worship together.

Easter Sunday, April 21, will be celebrated in all its glory and splendor at the 10:45 a.m. service. Brass instruments will join the congregation and Chancel Choir in a regal service celebrating the resurrection of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Pastor Farmer will be delivering the sermon: “Blessed … when you are afraid” from Matthew 28:1-10. The pipe organ and grand piano will provide special music and join the choir and brass instruments with fresh arrangements of traditional Easter hymns.

The blended service, with more contemporary songs led by Wayne Wells and a praise band, will occur at the 8:15 a.m. service on Easter morning.

For thoselooking for a church home, or who haven’t been to church in a while, the congregation of First United Methodist and Pastor Farmer tender an invitation to celebrate this blessed season with them.