First Friends to have Palm Sunday service

VW independent/submitted information

Golden Street Singers

First Friends Church in Van Wert will welcome the Golden Street Singers, Brenda and Charles Jarvis, who are entering their 10th year of ministry, during a special Palm Sunday service.

First Friends invites area residents to a memorable service that is sure to make an impact on them.

Palm Sunday, April 14, will encompass a time of uplifting music and a dynamic message to the community.

Following the special event will be a time of refreshments and fellowship.

Services start at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church is located on the corner of Franklin Street and Central Avenue in Van Wert.