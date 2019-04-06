First Friends to have Palm Sunday service
VW independent/submitted information
First Friends Church in Van Wert will welcome the Golden Street Singers, Brenda and Charles Jarvis, who are entering their 10th year of ministry, during a special Palm Sunday service.
First Friends invites area residents to a memorable service that is sure to make an impact on them.
Palm Sunday, April 14, will encompass a time of uplifting music and a dynamic message to the community.
Following the special event will be a time of refreshments and fellowship.
Services start at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church is located on the corner of Franklin Street and Central Avenue in Van Wert.
