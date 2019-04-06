Cooper Farms opens biosecurity center

VW independent/submitted information

ASHLEY, Indiana — Cooper Farms has announced the opening of its new biosecurity truck wash location in Ashley, Indiana, to assist in maintaining the highest health standards for the company’s hogs.

The biosecurity center will clean and sanitize semi-trucks and trailers after delivering hogs to the Clemens Food Group plant in Coldwater, Michigan.

Cooper Farms’ new Biosecurity Center in Ashley, Indiana. photo provided

“We are very thorough with our biosecurity measures here at Cooper Farms,” said John Grindstaff, biosecurity center manager. “We want to do this to prevent anything our animals or trucks may come in contact with from getting back into our herds.”

Currently, the biosecurity center is set to clean 20 trailers a day, starting at 1:30 a.m. until all trucks have come through.

The biosecurity center will provide six jobs and typically run five days during the week, except during holiday weeks.

For those interested, there will be an open house held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. The biosecurity center can be found at 1002 H.L. Thompson Jr. Drive, in Ashley.