Community Learning Series meeting set

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center will be holding the next session of its Community Learning Series on Monday, April 8, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Come and learn about how substance use can impact an entire family in the showing of the movie When a Man Loves a Woman: Part 2. Discussion to follow. Popcorn, soft drinks, and movie snacks will be provided. The Community Learning Series runs every second and fourth Monday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. The location of each presentation will be advertised prior to the event. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required.

Location for this event is at 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert. Transportation to and from the event is available upon request by calling 419.238.3434. There is no charge for transportation; however, those needing transport will need to schedule a ride prior to 5 p.m. the day of the event.