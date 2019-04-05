Three inducted into Vantage Career Center Hall of Fame

The Vantage Career Center Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2019 – Randy Warnecke, Christina Gonzales, and James Shaffer. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Vantage Career Center Alumni Hall of Fame has three new members.

Christina Gonzales, James Shaffer and Randy Warnecke were inducted Thursday night during Vantage’s 42nd annual All Boards Dinner and Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Gonzales, who’s home school was Paulding, graduated in 1981, after completing Vantage Career Center’s Early Childhood Education program. She went on to work with children and adults with developmental disabilities for 30 years and served as Director of Operations and CEO of P.C. Workshop Inc.

Gonzales, who expressed appreciation for being inducted into the Hall of Fame, is an active member of several organizations, including the Paulding Chamber of Commerce, Paulding Economic Development, Paulding County Special Olympics and Paulding Youth Sports.

James Shaffer, whose home school was Mendon-Union, graduated in 1977 after studying agribusiness. He worked on his father’s 300-acre farm and still farms today. He worked for Aeroquip and GKN, and currently sells real estate.

He served on the Parkway Local Board of Education from 1997 until 2002, the Mercer County Educational Service Center Governing Board from 2000 until 2004, and was the first Vantage graduate to serve on the Vantage Career Center Board of Education (1998-2000).

He currently serves as president of the Mendon-Union Alumni Association.

“Being a member of that first graduating class of 1977, I would like to think I’m representing each of the 454 students who walked through these doors for the first time,” Shaffer said. “Early September of 1976 was an exciting time for all of us, because vocational education was something very new in the State of Ohio and Vantage JVS, with its brand new building, along with many different programs that our home schools didn’t offer made the decision to come here relatively easy.”

2004 graduate Randy Warnecke of Ottoville studied carpentry while at Vantage and is renowned for his cabinet making. During his junior year he placed second in the state at the Skills USA Competition, then placed first in his senior year and advanced to the national level, where he placed fourth overall.

Warnecke has designed and created custom cabinetry, along with building and construction layout professionally and personally. He’s currently employed by Lima Millwork of Elida, and has served on Vantage’s Carpentry Advisory Committee for 13 years.

“I recommend everyone coming here, the staff is great and I learned lots of things, and I’d come back again in a heartbeat,” Warnecke said.

Ohio Senator Robert McColley, State Representative Craig Riedel were in attendance during Thursday’s dinner and ceremony, along with representatives from many of Vantage’s home schools.

Entertainment was provided by the Wayne Trace Music Department and dinner was prepared by Vantage Career Center Culinary Arts students.