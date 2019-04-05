‘Symphony Storytime’ coming to Brumback

VW independent/submitted information

The Lima Symphony Orchestra will be taking a new and innovative program, “Symphony Storytime,” on the road next week.

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert.photo submitted

As part of Brumback Library’s National Library Week celebration (more information on other related activities on Saturday), the LSO String Quartet will make an appearance at Brumback’s main library in Van Wert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

Children will enjoy beloved books such as Madeline, Dragons Love Tacos, and Corduroy, accompanied by beautiful Classical masterworks performed by four LSO musicians.

The program allows children to experience music through highly interactive teaching and performances, introducing them to basic musical ideas and concepts.

With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, “Symphony Storytime” is designed to spar a child’s imagination and foster a lifelong love and appreciation for music. This program, made possible in part by The National Endowment for the Arts, is free and open to the public.

The “Symphony Storytime” performances are the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and its firm belief that music and the other arts are critical tools in building strong communities. The project is support in part by the NEA, the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, State Bank, and Range Kleen.

For more information, contact Brumback Library at 419.238.2168.