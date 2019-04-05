Local dealership to help VW Youth Baseball

Submitted information

Lee Kinstle Chevrolet, Buick, GMC has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program and is partnering with Van Wert Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a Test Drive fundraiser.

Eric McCracken

“Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” owner Eric McCracken said. “Lee Kinstle Chevrolet Buick GMC and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Van Wert.”

“Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players.”

2019 marks the 14th year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program and has benefited over seven million players since it launched. In 2018, more than 1,100 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.

Lee Kinstle Chevrolet Buick GMC will present Van Wert Youth Baseball an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and T-shirts.

In addition, Lee Kinstle Chevrolet Buick GMC will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Van Wert Youth Baseball.

Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership to help support the league.