Convoy UM provides Easter service info

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy United Methodist Church Adult Choir will be presenting Crown Him King, an Easter Choral Celebration, on Sunday, April 14, starting at 9:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

Crown Him King was created by David Guthrie and arranged by Camp Kirkland, Tom Fettke, Robert Sterling, Gary Rhoades, and Don Hart.

Area residents are invited to this choral celebration of Easter reminding them of Christ’s victorious dominion over death. The majestic music of this season exalts our glorified Lord. But His kingdom could not be established without experiencing the agony of Gethsemane and becoming the Lamb of God at Calvary. Music to be performed during worship includes “Praise to the King”; “We Cry Hosanna Lord”; “Thy Will”, with soloist Josh Thomas; “And God Cried”, with soloist Robert Hall; “Easter Song”; “For this Purpose”, with descant Sarah Thomas; and “Crown Him”.

The presentation will be directed by Keith Bowers, with accompaniment by Linda Holden.

The public is invited to attend and share in the spirit of Easter. Other Easter Week services and activities include the Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11; Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12: Easter Sonrise 7 a.m. April 14; Easter breakfast and Church School fun at 8:30 a.m.; and Easter worship at 9:30 that morning.

The church is located at the corner of Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook page.