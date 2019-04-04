VWHS plans ‘Wonderful World of Seuss’

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre invites area residents to attend its free “Wonderful World of Seuss” event this Saturday, April 6, from 2-4 p.m., in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Grand Lobby.

The event is in support of the VWHS Theatre production of Seussical the Musical

Play Circus McGurkus games, make a craft with Cat in the Hat, have story time with Horton and friends, and take photos with Cat and the rest of the cast.

Those attending will also be able to enter their name in a drawing to win two Dr. Seuss classic books and three tickets to their choice of show night (April 11-13).

Production sponsors for the musical are Eastside Auto Repair and Sales and Van Wert Manor.