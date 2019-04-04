VWHS Class of 1963 members reminisce

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Seventeen members and guests attended a March 26 get-together at Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ in Convoy. Good meals and fellowship were enjoyed by all.

Tim Hoghe brought a high school Excalibur yearbook to allow members to reminisce. Mike Long brought old high school newspapers he found among his mother’s things. One, The Kampus Klamor, was from 1926 and the other was The News Van. Members found them very interesting from the advertisements to various articles.

Attending were Tim and Colleen Hoghe, Dave and Angie Watkins, Carol and Gary Mohr, Vicky and Larry Royer, Mike Long, Judy Kyle, Stan Edwards, Jim Brickner, Charlie Brickner, Denny Wilhelm, Karen Gilliland, and Bev and Gary Profit.

The next gathering will be at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. Class members are encouraged to contact Bev Profit or Karen Gilliland if planning to attend.