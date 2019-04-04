SWCD sets deadline for poster contest

VW independent/submitted information

The deadline for the Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District’s poster contest is May 2. The contest is open to Van Wert County students in grades K-12. It’s time to break out the paint, crayon, colored pencil, charcoal, stickers, and paper for the Van Wert SWCD’s poster contest.

Posters created may not be traced from other artists’ work or from photographs. Each entry must have a completed form signed by a parent or guardian attached to the back of the poster. This form can be downloaded from the SWCD website at www.vanwertswcd.org on the education page. The topic, “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper”, must appear on the front of the poster.

The 2019 theme was selected by the National Association of Conservation Districts, while the purpose of the poster contest is to provide students with an opportunity to share their thoughts about soil, water, and related natural resource issues, and to express the importance of conservation.

Posters will be judged in five grade divisions: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. First-place entries from each level will receive a certificate from the Van Wert SWCD, and will also be submitted to the state poster contest, which is held this summer. Posters selected from the state contest will be forwarded on to the national poster contest.

Posters at the local level will be judged on conservation message (50 percent); poster uses correct theme and visual effectiveness (30 percent); originality (10 percent); universal appeal (10 percent).

Additional information can be found at: http://www.nacdnet.org/general-resources/conservation-district-directory/ or by calling the SWCD office at 419.238.9591, extension 4273.