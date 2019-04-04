David O. Morgan

David O. Morgan, DDS, 94, formerly of Delphos, passed away on March 17, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born May 22, 1924, in Oak Hill, the son of David Stanley and Elizabeth Mary (Jones) Morgan, who both preceded him in death. On August 6, 1950, in Lima, he married the former Marylou Romig, who survives in Fort Wayne.

Other survivors include three children, Hugh Owen Morgan of Delphos, Beth Ann Morgan Marks of Fort Wayne, and Gwen Ellen Morgan of Columbus; three grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Schwartz of Milford, Michigan; a nephew; two nieces; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

A brother-in-law, Charles Schwartz, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Harry Tolhurst officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First United Presbyterian Church of Delphos or Heartland Hospice in Fort Wayne.