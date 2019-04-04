Baseball, softball and tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 7 Bryan 2

Parker Conrad had two hits and drove in a pair of runs to help Van Wert defeat Bryan 7-2 at Smiley Park on Thursday.

Conrad’s fifth inning single to center field scored Hayden Maples and Nathan Temple and gave the Cougars a 4-1 lead. Maples drove in Jake Lautzenheiser and Temple’s grounder scored Keaton Brown, then Maples scored on a passed ball to increase the lead to 7-1 in the sixth.

Maples and Temple each finished with a pair of hits and Jaxson Amweg led the Cougars with three hits.

Conrad pitched four innings and allowed one hit while striking out two and walking three. Lautzenheiser pitched the remaining three innings and gave up four hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Van Wert (6-0) is scheduled to host Defiance today.

Lincolnview 8 Lima Central Catholic 4

LIMA — Jaden Youtsey had three hits and two RBI, and Lincolnview improved to 5-1 by defeating Lima Central Catholic 8-4 on Thursday.

Youtsey drove in Collin Overholt in the first, then later stole home to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead. His second RBI came the next inning, when he drove in Thad Walker. Creed Jessee singled in Youtsey, then Ethan Kemler, who also had three hits, drove in Jessee to increase Lincolnview’s lead to 6-0 after two innings.

Walker drove in Cole Binkley in the third and a fourth inning double by Brayden Evans scored Kemler.

Three of Lima Central Catholic’s four runs came in the seventh.

Landon Price pitched 3.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven. Overholt went three innings and gave up a pair of runs on two hits and struck out three. Walker closed out the game and allowed two runs on two hits and fanned one.

The Lancers are scheduled to play at Continental today.

Columbus Grove 4 Crestview 3

COLUMBUS GROVE – The Crestview Knights dropped their third straight one run game, falling 4-3 to Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Griffin Painter, Korbin Hartman, Brant Richardson and Kaden Short accounted for Crestview’s four hits, and Hartman, Richardson and Kole Small each had an RBI.

Richardson took the loss, allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Crestview (1-3, 0-1 NWC) will play at Kalida on Saturday

Softball

Lincolnview 13 Lima Central Catholic 2 (five innings)

LIMA — Lincolnview exploded for nine runs in the first two innings and went on to defeat Lima Central Catholic 13-2 in five innings on Thursday.

Destiny Coil, who had four hits and five RBI, knocked in Lakin Brant in the first inning, then Carly Wendel singled in Coil and Morgan Miller to give the Lady Lancers a 3-0 lead after one.

In the second inning, Coil blasted a three run home run that plated Brant and Kendall Bollenbacher, then Wendel singled in Miller and Amy Beair singled home Winter Boroff and Wendel to give Lincolnview a 9-0 lead.

A third inning home run by Miller increased the lead to 11-0, then Brant drove in Annie Mendenhall and Coil’s RBI single scored Brant.

The Lady Lancers (3-1) will play at Continental today.

Crestview 10 Columbus Grove 1

COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview opened Northwest Conference play with a 10-1 win against Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Hannah Binnion had three hits and an RBI and Codi Miller and Bailey Gregory each had a pair of hits and two RBI.

The Lady Knights led 1-0 after one inning, then scored four runs in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the seventh. Columbus Grove’s lone run came in the bottom of the seventh.

Kali Small earned the complete game win on the mound.

The Lady Knights (4-1, 1-0 NWC) will play at Kalida today

Note: Thursday’s Van Wert at Bryan softball game was canceled.

Tennis

Bryan 3 Van Wert 2

Bryan won two of three singles matches and defeated Van Wert 3-2 on Thursday. It was the first loss for the Cougars (3-1).

Zane Fast won 6-3, 6-4 over Carter Brown at second singles, but Bryan’s Jay Fortner defeated Kannen Wannemacher 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, and Caleb Zuver topped Nick Carter 6-0, 6-3 at third singles.

At second doubles, Zane Fast and Micah Rager defeated Noah Meyer and Reese Jackson 2-6, 7-5, 7-5, but Keegan McCashen and Case Hartman downed Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger 6-1, 6-3 at first doubles.

Van Wert will host Ada today.