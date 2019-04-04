Backstage Annex project update

I thought now might be a good time to give an update on our building addition to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. We haven’t been hitting it real hard as of late because of the intense activity during the month of March. We had five different concert events with a total of seven shows during this past month. It was a busy, but very entertaining month at the Niswonger.

As we enter April, we have two concerts: Sanctus Real on April 14 and Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on April 28. If you enjoy Contemporary Christian bands, then you’ll enjoy Sanctus Real and there are still some seats remaining. Peter Noone is close to being sold out. I see 85 seats remaining for this one.

During the month of April, we will be transitioning leadership of the executive director position of the Niswonger. As I give more responsibilities over to my replacement, Tafi Stober, I will be focusing on trying to get the Backstage Annex project fully funded. This is an addition I really believe in! As I have had the opportunity to tour other facilities over the years, it has become obvious to me that we lack space, particularly backstage. Our building project will address this problem.

Since opening in 2007, we have expanded our programming to more space-demanding shows, such as The Sound of Music coming May 4. Four 53-foot semi-trucks bring a lot of equipment, set designs and props for one huge Broadway touring show. In addition to all this, there are approximately 44 cast and crew members, 20 orchestra members, 46 hired crew for load-in and out, 30 workers during the show, plus our own local staff members. This is an enormous amount of people, equipment, props, etc., to find space for backstage.

Our current backstage area consists of two dressing rooms for about 12 people each, one Green Room for all to meet, eat, conduct business, and hang out for the day. We are fortunate to have three practice rooms and an ensemble Room that we commandeer for extra space, but they have no water, furniture (other than a couple metal folding chairs,) and maybe a music stand or piano. We also ask to use the adjacent school band room and choir room, just to have extra space.

The new Backstage Annex will add two more dressing rooms with private bathrooms, a laundry facility (we currently have to use the school washers and dryers, when available,) a production office for meetings of tour directors to conduct business, a multi-purpose room we could use for wigs and wardrobe, and a larger storage area to store empty cases until after a show is complete.

We are currently sitting at $560,000 for funds raised. Our best estimate is that the entire project will cost right around $1 million. Included in the raised amount is $200,000 of reimbursed funds from the State of Ohio Facilities Fund.

I have been delighted to see the number of donors over the past several months since announcing the campaign. Many of them have been volunteers at the Niswonger while others have been supporters and appreciators of our mission. If you haven’t had the opportunity to donate to this project and would like to, please feel free to contact me or our board chairman, Chuck Koch.

We look forward to permanently recognizing the many donors to this project once completed. I would love to see your name on our list of donors, if you are able. Any amount would be so appreciated!

The Van Wert High School Drama Department is filling the stage on April 11-13 with Seussical, the Musical. Tickets are being sold out of the Niswonger box office. Hats off also to the Van Wert Civic Theatre. They are celebrating 60 years of dazzling live theater in Van Wert with a Diamond Gala this Saturday, April 6. The cost is $25 and will be held at the Wassenberg Art Center. The public is invited to the celebration with food and live entertainment. Congratulations and thank you Civic Theater for the many years of live community theater. Here’s to many more!

FINÉ.