Youtsey, Walker no-hit DSJ Blue Jays

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Jaden Youtsey and Thad Walker combined to throw a no-hitter and Lincolnview defeated Delphos St. John’s 11-0 in five innings on Monday.

Jaden Youtsey fires a pitch during Wednesday’s game against Delphos St. John’s. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold

Youtsey, who also had a pair of hits and a home run, pitched 4.2 innings and struck out 10 and walked four, while Walker finished the game and notched a strikeout and a walk.

“Jaden had a great day on the mound and at the plate,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “Overall we played a well rounded team game by all involved tonight.”

The Lancers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Collin Overholt opened with a double, then after singles by Youtsey and Creed Jessee, a fly ball to left field by Ethan Kemler scored Overholt and Youtsey. Brayden Evans doubled in Jessee, then Kemler crossed home plate on a grounder by Gavin Carter and increased Lincolnview’s lead to 4-0. The remaining run of the inning came on a Landon Price’s sacrifice fly that scored Evans.

Six more runs came in the third. A two-RBI single by Clayton Leeth plated Price and Walker, then Youtsey’s home run to center field scored Leeth and increased the lead to 9-0. Evans singled in Jessee, then Evans closed the scoring on a double by Carter.

Youtsey, Jessee, Evans, Carter and Walker each had a pair of hits, and Youtsey, Kemler, Evans, Walker and Leeth each had two RBI.

“It was nice to get the bats rolling tonight,” Fishpaw said. “Creed Jessee continues to hit the ball hard, and we played loose and had fun tonight.”

The Blue Jays used three pitchers – Luke Reindel went 2.1 innings and allowed nine runs on 12 hits. Brady Kemmer pitched an inning and gave up two runs on five hits. Blake Fischbach finished the game and didn’t allow a hit.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action today. Delphos St. John’s (1-4) will host Minster today, while Lincolnview (4-1) will play at Lima Central Catholic.