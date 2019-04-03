Wilbert Andrew Stoll

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Wilbert Andrew Stoll (April 6, 1928-March 29, 2019) announces the passing of a hard working master builder and agricultural wizard with a certain stoic attitude toward life.

He said that he could picture himself on the open range because he was a cowboy at heart. In his later years he enjoyed “TVing,” as he called it: watching reruns of old westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William McKinley Stoll and Mary Jane Fifer Stoll, as well as a sister, Ruth.

Two siblings, Paul and Betty, currently reside in Florida.

A few years after graduating from high school in Rockford, he married Mary Mottinger. Then Uncle Sam called his name, and he received a trip to England during the Korean War. There he built runways for warplanes.

A son, Bruce Allan Stoll, was born to this union. Then tragedy struck when Mary died on the operating table. A few years later, Wilbert, a widower with one son, married Dorothy Walls Mann, a widow with three children, Twila, Loran, and Doran.

Wilbert and Dorothy lived near Van Wert until they moved to Florida in the 1970s. They always enjoyed returning to Ohio for family reunions. After Dorothy’s passing, he made the annual driving trek by himself. The trip in 2018 at the age of 90 was to be his last.

His progeny currently numbers four children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Wilbert will be sorely missed by family and friends.

There will be no local services held.